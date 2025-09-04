This robot can play badminton, thanks to AI and cameras
Researchers at ETH Zurich have taught their four-legged robot, ANYmal, to play badminton—yes, really.
By combining AI, two cameras, and smart programming for movement and racket control, ANYmal can track and hit a flying shuttlecock like a pro.
The tech behind the game
Led by Professor Marco Hutter, the team used a sophisticated control system that integrates leg coordination, racket strokes, and visual tracking so ANYmal could balance and swing at just the right moment.
They developed AI-driven prediction models to help the robot handle real-life court chaos.
Why this matters
ANYmal's new skills aren't just cool—they show how robots could tackle tough jobs like disaster response or industrial inspections.
Being able to move precisely in unpredictable places is a big step for future robotics.