This 'smart' bra insert tracks heart, menstrual cycle, and more

Say hello to Petal—a new bra insert that quietly keeps track of your heart rate, blood flow, menstrual cycle, and more. Designed for comfort and accuracy, it sits snugly against each breast and uses smart tech to give you a clearer picture of your health.

What makes Petal different? Petal is made from soft European fabric with a comfy polyurethane interior.

Unlike wrist wearables, it sits close to your heart for more precise readings.

It can measure hydration in breast tissue as well as midsection and visceral fat—basically giving you insights most fitness trackers miss.

How does it work (and how long does it last)? Petal uses bioelectrical impedance (yep, gentle electrical currents) to check tissue resistance and estimate things like body composition through hydration levels.

You'll get notified if something's off from your usual baseline—especially handy for tracking changes during your cycle.

Plus, the battery lasts up to 18 days on a single charge—way longer than most smartwatches or rings.