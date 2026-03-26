This tiny sensor turns your regular watch into a smartwatch

It tracks steps, distance, and calories burned

Heir is super slim (30mm wide, 3mm thick) and attaches easily with a micro suction disk. It tracks steps, distance, calories burned, and syncs with Apple Health or Ganance's iPhone app.

You'll need to charge it every 42 hours using its dock.

Android support is coming by June 2026, plus new features like WhatsApp alerts and adaptive goals.

Not into watches? Ganance is also making the HeirBand for workouts.

Pre-orders are open now at $149, shipping this spring to the US Canada, UK and parts of Europe.