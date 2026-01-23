Tikom V500: Top cordless vacuum under $100 right now
The Tikom V500 was named Best Cordless Vacuum Under $100 by Vacuum Wars. It scored big in debris pickup—matching even pricier models like Dyson's V8 Animal.
If you're an Amazon Prime member, you can grab it for just $80.
Easy to use, built for real life
At only 1.54kg, the V500 is super lightweight and comes with a wand that adjusts in length and rotates to help you clean around furniture without hassle.
Its anti-tangle brushroll barely snagged any hair during tests, and the roomy 1,300ml dustbin means fewer trips to the trash—plus, you can empty it with a touch of a lever.
Performance: Quiet but not a deep-clean champ
The V500 runs quieter than most cordless vacuums (75dB), so it won't blast your ears while cleaning.
Its suction is decent for everyday messes but falls short on deep carpets compared to higher-end models.
You'll get up to 32 minutes of cleaning time per charge thanks to its detachable battery with a digital display—pretty handy for quick cleanups.