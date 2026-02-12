TikTok launches 'Local Feed' in US to serve location-based content

TikTok has launched a new feature called "Local Feed" in the US. The update shows content related to travel, news, events, shopping, and dining based on users' current location. The move comes after a recent change in TikTok's terms of service under its new US joint venture, allowing the app to collect precise location data from users.

User control It displays content based on user's location The Local Feed is designed to keep users connected with their local community. Content is displayed based on the user's location, topic of interest, and when it was posted. This makes it a more relevant source of local information such as new restaurant recommendations, upcoming events, shopping tips and more. Users can choose whether or not they want to share their precise location for this feature.

Business boost Attracting small businesses as content producers and advertisers The new feature also aligns with TikTok's strategy to attract small businesses as content producers and advertisers. According to a 2025 Oxford Economics report, 7.5 million businesses use TikTok to reach global customers, supporting over 28 million workers. A Small Business & Entrepreneurship Council survey revealed that 84% of TikTok small business users said the platform helped grow their business while 75% said it helped them reach customers beyond their local area.

