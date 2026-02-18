TikTok told to tone down addictive features like endless scrolling
Technology
The European Commission wants TikTok to rethink its endless scrolling and recommendation features, saying they can keep users—especially kids—glued to their screens for way too long.
This push is part of the Digital Services Act, which aims to make online platforms safer and less addictive.
TikTok plans to challenge the commission's findings
If TikTok doesn't play ball, it could be hit with fines up to 6% of its global annual revenue.
Katarzyna Szymielewicz, the president of Panoptykon Foundation, a Polish civil society group, called this move "ground-breaking" for social media apps that thrive on endless engagement.
TikTok isn't backing down though—they're planning to challenge the Commission's findings, which could have effects outside the region as well.