TikTok told to tone down addictive features like endless scrolling

If TikTok doesn't play ball, it could be hit with fines up to 6% of its global annual revenue.

Katarzyna Szymielewicz, the president of Panoptykon Foundation, a Polish civil society group, called this move "ground-breaking" for social media apps that thrive on endless engagement.

TikTok isn't backing down though—they're planning to challenge the Commission's findings, which could have effects outside the region as well.