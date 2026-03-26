TikTok's parent company launches AI tool that makes movie clips Technology Mar 26, 2026

ByteDance (yes, TikTok's parent company) just launched SeeDance 2.0, a tool that turns text prompts into almost movie-level video clips.

After making its debut in China last month (February 2026), it's now rolling out to select paid users in Africa, South America, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia.

But the global launch hasn't been all smooth sailing: major studios including Disney have threatened legal action over copyright concerns.