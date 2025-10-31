Apple Intelligence will soon support more AI models: Tim Cook
What's the story
Apple CEO Tim Cook has revealed the company's plans to integrate more third-party artificial intelligence (AI) tools into its operating systems. In an interview with CNBC, Cook said, "Our intention is to integrate with more people over time." The tech giant has already embedded ChatGPT into Siri and is reportedly working on a Google Gemini integration.
Strategic moves
Cook confirms progress on AI-enhanced Siri
Cook's comments on AI integrations echo those of Apple's software SVP Craig Federighi, who had said last year that the company "may look forward to doing integrations with different models like Google Gemini in the future." Cook also confirmed that Apple is making good progress on an AI-enhanced Siri, which is expected to launch next year. He added that they are open to pursuing mergers and acquisitions if it would advance their roadmap.
Financial performance
Apple's record revenue and AI ambitions
Apple recently announced its fourth-quarter earnings, posting a record $102.5 billion in revenue over the past few months. This is an 8% increase from the same period last year. Despite this financial success, Apple has yet to fully realize its AI ambitions, which are expected to bring an improved Siri experience across all devices.