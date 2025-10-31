LOADING...
Apple Intelligence will soon support more AI models: Tim Cook

By Mudit Dube
Oct 31, 2025
Apple Intelligence will soon support more AI models: Tim Cook

By Mudit Dube
Oct 31, 2025
02:09 pm
What's the story

Apple CEO Tim Cook has revealed the company's plans to integrate more third-party artificial intelligence (AI) tools into its operating systems. In an interview with CNBC, Cook said, "Our intention is to integrate with more people over time." The tech giant has already embedded ChatGPT into Siri and is reportedly working on a Google Gemini integration.

Strategic moves

Cook confirms progress on AI-enhanced Siri

Cook's comments on AI integrations echo those of Apple's software SVP Craig Federighi, who had said last year that the company "may look forward to doing integrations with different models like Google Gemini in the future." Cook also confirmed that Apple is making good progress on an AI-enhanced Siri, which is expected to launch next year. He added that they are open to pursuing mergers and acquisitions if it would advance their roadmap.

Financial performance

Apple's record revenue and AI ambitions

Apple recently announced its fourth-quarter earnings, posting a record $102.5 billion in revenue over the past few months. This is an 8% increase from the same period last year. Despite this financial success, Apple has yet to fully realize its AI ambitions, which are expected to bring an improved Siri experience across all devices.