Apple Intelligence will soon support more AI models: Tim Cook

Strategic moves

Cook confirms progress on AI-enhanced Siri

Cook's comments on AI integrations echo those of Apple's software SVP Craig Federighi, who had said last year that the company "may look forward to doing integrations with different models like Google Gemini in the future." Cook also confirmed that Apple is making good progress on an AI-enhanced Siri, which is expected to launch next year. He added that they are open to pursuing mergers and acquisitions if it would advance their roadmap.