Tiny baby dinosaur fossils found in Alaska

Scientists just found over 100 tiny bones and teeth from baby dinosaurs in Alaska, showing that several species—including little tyrannosaurs and duck-billed dinos—were actually born there around 70 million years ago. The finds—more than 100 small bones and teeth—represent a significant collection of baby dinosaur remains from North America.

How do we know they hatched locally? The fossils are so small (some less than 2mm!) that researchers say these dinos definitely hatched locally—they couldn't have migrated thousands of kilometers before winter hit.

The team behind the discovery spent years carefully sifting through ancient river sediments to find these clues.

What about their feathers? These finds suggest Arctic dinos were warm-blooded and probably had fuzzy feathers to handle months of cold and darkness.

Unlike today's reptiles, they managed life where average temps hovered around 6°C, which is pretty wild for a dinosaur.