Tiny microbes on Arctic glaciers are speeding up melting process
Tiny microbes living on Arctic glaciers are actually speeding up the melting process, a new 2025 study from Svalbard reveals.
These microbes make pigments that darken the ice, so it soaks up more sunlight and melts even quicker—bad news for our planet's water supply and climate.
Microbes darken ice, making it absorb more sunlight
This "biological darkening" means glaciers melt faster and release more nutrients, which helps even more microbes grow.
On Greenland's ice sheet alone, these tiny organisms account for up to 13% of yearly runoff, which could push sea levels higher—affecting billions who depend on glacier water.
Scientists suggest 'microbial biobanks' to save these ecosystems
These unique glacier microbes are important for Arctic food webs and could be useful in biotech someday.
But with glaciers disappearing fast, scientists say we might need "microbial biobanks" to save these ecosystems before they're gone for good.