Today's AI is 'jagged intelligence': Google DeepMind CEO

Hassabis broke it down: current AIs can't keep learning after training, struggle to adapt to new situations, and aren't great at long-term planning. He pointed out that even top-performing AIs can ace tough math contests but then mess up basic questions if they're worded differently.

AGI on the horizon

Despite these gaps, Hassabis is optimistic—he says true artificial general intelligence could still be several years away.

For now though, he says there's still a big difference between what AIs can do and how humans think.