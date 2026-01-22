Todoist's new AI lets you add tasks just by talking
Todoist just dropped Ramble, an AI feature that turns your voice into organized to-dos—no typing needed.
It works across iOS, Android, desktop, and web. Just tap the waveform icon and speak naturally; Ramble captures tasks in a preview as you speak and parses details like deadlines, projects, and priorities, but users must confirm the session (by saying "that's all" or clicking Add tasks) to add the tasks.
Hands-free tasking for everyone
Ramble supports 38 languages and can even assign tasks to teammates in shared workspaces.
Powered by Google's Gemini AI, it's quick at understanding what you say—even mid-sentence edits update in real time.
Early users saw the tool get smarter fast: task creation success jumped from 40% to 62% in two months.
Just note: unlimited use is only on Pro or Business plans; beginner plans have limits.