Todoist's new AI lets you add tasks just by talking Technology Jan 22, 2026

Todoist just dropped Ramble, an AI feature that turns your voice into organized to-dos—no typing needed.

It works across iOS, Android, desktop, and web. Just tap the waveform icon and speak naturally; Ramble captures tasks in a preview as you speak and parses details like deadlines, projects, and priorities, but users must confirm the session (by saying "that's all" or clicking Add tasks) to add the tasks.