Trial begins over Meta's alleged role in child sex trafficking
New Mexico's Attorney General is taking Meta (the company behind Facebook and Instagram) to trial, accusing them of letting their platforms become hotspots for predators targeting kids—everything from grooming to trafficking and sharing abuse material.
The case kicked off in Santa Fe, with the state arguing that Meta broke consumer protection laws by not doing enough to keep young users safe.
Investigators ran an undercover sting called "MetaPhile"
Investigators ran an undercover sting called "MetaPhile," making fake teen accounts that attracted explicit messages and offers from adults—activity they say Meta ignored.
Three suspects were arrested after showing up at motels expecting to meet children.
The trial is set for nearly seven weeks; a jury will decide if Meta acted unfairly, while a judge could fine the company up to $5,000 per violation.
Meta points to its safety tools, account settings and moderation efforts, but New Mexico wants more: damages for victims and stronger protections like age checks.