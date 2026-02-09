Trial begins over Meta's alleged role in child sex trafficking

Investigators ran an undercover sting called "MetaPhile"

Investigators ran an undercover sting called "MetaPhile," making fake teen accounts that attracted explicit messages and offers from adults—activity they say Meta ignored.

Three suspects were arrested after showing up at motels expecting to meet children.

The trial is set for nearly seven weeks; a jury will decide if Meta acted unfairly, while a judge could fine the company up to $5,000 per violation.

Meta points to its safety tools, account settings and moderation efforts, but New Mexico wants more: damages for victims and stronger protections like age checks.