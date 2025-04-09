Android users: How to personalize your call alerts using Truecaller
What's the story
Truecaller is an excellent app to identify unknown callers and block spam calls.
But, if you're an Android user, it also lets you customize call alerts, taking your calling experience to an entirely new level.
By customizing these alerts, you can prioritize important calls and avoid the hassle of unwanted ones.
Here's how you can smartly customize call alerts using Truecaller on Android.
Ringtones
Setting up custom ringtones
Truecaller lets you set custom ringtones for certain contacts. This way, you would be able to identify important calls without having to look at the phone's screen.
To set a custom ringtone, just head over to the contact's profile in Truecaller and tap on "Set Ringtone."
Pick available options or upload your own sound file for the personal touch.
Flash alerts
Enabling flash alerts
Flash alerts come handy in noisy places where you might end up missing audio notifications.
Truecaller gives an option to enable flash alerts for incoming calls.
You can activate this feature by going into settings within the app and toggling "Flash Alerts" on.
Doing so ensures you never miss an important call even when your phone is in silent mode.
Priority contacts
Managing priority contacts
Prioritizing contacts makes sure that you get notifications from important people first.
In Truecaller, you'll be able to mark certain contacts as priority by adding them to your favorites list.
Once marked priority, these contacts will have different notification settings that make their calls distinguish between others.
Call blocking
Blocking unwanted calls efficiently
Truecaller's robust call blocking feature also lets you avoid spam and unwanted calls, effectively.
By heading into the "Block" section in settings, you can add numbers manually or enable automatic blocking of known spammers on the basis of community reports.
This way, you can reduce interruptions and keep your focus intact during crucial tasks.
Caller ID
Utilizing Caller ID features smartly
The caller ID feature in Truecaller helps identify unknown numbers before picking them.
You can customize this by enabling advanced caller ID options under settings for more detailed information about incoming callers.
With this setup, you'll be better equipped to decide whether or not a call deserves immediate attention or can be ignored safely.