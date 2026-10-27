Truecaller's new app is meant for budget android smartphones
What's the story
Truecaller has launched a new app, Truecaller Lite, specifically for India. The lightweight version of the caller identification and spam-blocking app is designed for Android smartphones with limited storage and up to 4GB RAM. The app is available for free on the Google Play Store and has a 10MB size.
App capabilities
Features of Truecaller Lite
Truecaller Lite offers a range of features including caller ID, spam and fraud call blocking, a built-in dialer with call history and contacts.
It also has an after-call screen showing caller details.
However, some features like messaging, voicemail, Family Protection, and an AI assistant have been left out to keep the app compact and fast.
The rollout will be phased over the coming weeks for eligible devices.
Strategic timing
Truecaller Lite to help users during festive season
The launch of Truecaller Lite comes during India's festive shopping season, which usually sees a spike in scam calls like fake delivery alerts and fraudulent offers.
This is why the company has launched this lighter app to help users stay protected from such scams.
The new app uses the same database and detection systems as its main application, which identified over 68 billion spam and fraud calls in 2025.
Global reach
A look at the company's user base
Truecaller Lite is currently available only on Android devices and not on iOS.
The company, which has been listed on Nasdaq since 2021, has over 500 million active users worldwide.
"Scammers don't check what phone you have before they call, and protection should not depend on it either," said Rishit Jhunjhunwala, CEO of Truecaller, while explaining the need for this new app.