Trump administration unveils $215 million quantum computing investment at Washington summit
The Trump administration just announced a $215 million plan to boost quantum computing, as part of a much bigger more than $6 billion science funding package.
The news dropped at the "Science: A New Golden Age" summit in Washington, and it's part of a much bigger $6 billion-plus science funding package.
Quantum Genesis seeks 100 logical qubits
A big piece of this is the Quantum Genesis Q Competition, which challenges teams to build quantum computers with at least 100 logical qubits, tech that could change everything from energy to space exploration.
Major players like NVIDIA, AMD, OpenAI, and Anthropic are backing related AI research.
But not everyone's relaxed: European regulators warned about future quantum threats to cryptocurrencies, echoing Google research suggesting cryptographic systems could be more vulnerable than earlier projections indicated.