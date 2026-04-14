New Trump Phone unveiled, but price and launch date missing
What's the story
Trump Mobile has unveiled the design of its new T1 Phone. The company also launched a revamped website, complete with a new logo and design language. The updated phone is similar to the one shown by two company executives during a video call in February. However, there's still no word on when this device will be available for purchase. The website has removed all mentions of the previous $499 price tag, but is still accepting $100 deposits for "promotional pricing."
Design details
The phone looks similar to the device shown in February
The T1 Phone retains its signature gold color and features an American flag design on the rear. The "Trump Mobile" wordmark is also prominently displayed. The phone has a triple rear camera setup with slightly unusual lens spacing, another "Trump Mobile" logo, and a curved body with a headphone jack at the top. It bears a striking resemblance to HTC U24 Pro.
Tech specs
Here are the specifications of the T1 Phone
The T1 Phone sports a 6.78-inch OLED display, a return to the size listed at launch. The triple rear camera setup includes 50MP main and 2x telephoto lenses, an 8MP ultrawide lens, and a 50MP selfie camera. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 30W charging support and runs Android 15 on an unspecified Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 series chipset.
Service updates
Trump Mobile has also updated its cellular plans
Along with the phone, Trump Mobile has also updated its cellular plans. The $47.45 plan now comes with a 15% discount for military members and veterans. A new family plan has also been introduced, offering decreasing prices as more lines are added. The revamped website features a modern logo and gives prominent space to Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, who have been heavily promoting Trump Mobile since its inception.