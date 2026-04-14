The phone is not yet available for purchase

New Trump Phone unveiled, but price and launch date missing

By Mudit Dube 04:18 pm Apr 14, 202604:18 pm

What's the story

Trump Mobile has unveiled the design of its new T1 Phone. The company also launched a revamped website, complete with a new logo and design language. The updated phone is similar to the one shown by two company executives during a video call in February. However, there's still no word on when this device will be available for purchase. The website has removed all mentions of the previous $499 price tag, but is still accepting $100 deposits for "promotional pricing."