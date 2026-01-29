Trump's cybersecurity chief uploaded sensitive files to public ChatGPT

Madhu Gottumukkala, the acting director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), accidentally uploaded sensitive information into a public version of ChatGPT last summer. The incident triggered multiple internal cybersecurity warnings within the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). The data included sensitive CISA contracting documents, raising concerns that it could inform responses to other users of ChatGPT.

Access granted Gottumukkala's unique access to ChatGPT Gottumukkala, who joined CISA recently after Trump's nod, had sought special permission from DHS to use OpenAI's popular chatbot. This was unusual as most DHS staffers are barred from accessing such tools. Instead, they use approved AI-powered tools like DHSChat that are configured to prevent any queries or documents input into them from leaving federal networks. The reasons behind Gottumukkala's need for ChatGPT remain unclear.

Information leak Nature of the leaked information The information leaked by Gottumukkala was not classified but marked "for official use only." This designation is used within DHS to identify sensitive unclassified information that could adversely affect a person's privacy or welfare if disclosed without authorization. There are concerns that this sensitive information could inform responses to other users of ChatGPT, which has over 700 million active users.

Advertisement

Ongoing probe DHS's investigation into the incident The DHS is investigating the incident for potentially harming government security. This could lead to administrative or disciplinary actions against Gottumukkala, ranging from a formal warning or mandatory retraining to suspension or revocation of a security clearance. However, Marci McCarthy, CISA's director of public affairs, did not confirm if this probe has concluded or remains ongoing.

Advertisement

Leadership challenges Gottumukkala's controversial tenure at CISA Gottumukkala's appointment as acting director of CISA has been marred by controversy. Critics from both sides of the aisle have questioned his competency in leading the agency. At least 65 staffers have been reassigned to other parts of DHS, raising fears among Democrats about the implications of these reassignments, including potential transfers to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).