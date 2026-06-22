AI tools that make old photos look new again
What's the story
AI photo restoration provides an easy way to preserve beloved memories without requiring detailed manual editing. Today's tools can automatically fix scratches, minimize blur, restore faded colors, and sharpen faces, giving you an easier way to save, share, and print old family photos. The technology simplifies the task of restoring photographs, using advanced algorithms to improve image quality without losing the original character of the photograph.
#1
Automated tools for quick fixes
AI photo restoration tools such as Canva and Picsart offer fast, automated solutions for restoring damaged or faded photos. These platforms come with easy-to-use interfaces, letting you upload your photos and use restoration features with a few clicks. The automated processes take care of common issues, like scratches and color fading, effectively making them perfect for everyday usage.
#2
Advanced options for detailed edits
For those who want more control over their photo restoration projects, Adobe Firefly provides prompt-based repair and refinement options. With this, you can make detailed adjustments to your images by giving specific prompts that direct the AI to enhance certain parts of the photograph. It comes in handy when you want exact control of how your restored images look.
#3
Professional workflows with Topaz Photo AI
Topaz Photo AI is commonly paired with Photoshop-style editing software as part of professional workflows. It offers advanced capabilities for photographers who need high-quality restorations with the finest details retained. By incorporating Topaz Photo AI into your workflow, you can produce better-than-expected results up to professional standards, while still enjoying the benefits of automation.
#4
Simple workflow tips
To start with AI photo restoration, first scan or upload the best-quality version of your photo. Let an AI tool do the damage fixing automatically, and then make minor manual adjustments if required. This way, you can keep the natural look of your photographs intact while enhancing their clarity and color just enough for family albums or digital archives.