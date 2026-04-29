Two asteroids 2026 HL3 and 2026 HP3 pass Earth safely Technology Apr 29, 2026

On April 29, 2026, two asteroids, 2026 HL3 and 2026 HP3, will swing by Earth, but there's zero danger.

The first one is about the size of a small plane (80 feet) and will pass 1.6 million miles away.

The second's a bit bigger (93 feet), cruising by at an even safer distance of 3.68 million miles.

So, no need to panic or prep for an asteroid movie moment!