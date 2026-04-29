Two asteroids 2026 HL3 and 2026 HP3 pass Earth safely
Technology
On April 29, 2026, two asteroids, 2026 HL3 and 2026 HP3, will swing by Earth, but there's zero danger.
The first one is about the size of a small plane (80 feet) and will pass 1.6 million miles away.
The second's a bit bigger (93 feet), cruising by at an even safer distance of 3.68 million miles.
So, no need to panic or prep for an asteroid movie moment!
Global monitoring programs track both asteroids
Both asteroids are being closely tracked as part of global monitoring programs that watch their paths and speeds.
This helps scientists spot any real risks early on and gives us more insight into these cosmic visitors and how they might affect our planet in the future.