Two rare ant-loving flies found in Delhi and Western Ghats
Scientists just discovered two new hoverfly species—Metadon ghorpadei in Delhi and Metadon reemeri in Tamil Nadu.
These tiny flies were spotted by researchers H Sankararaman and S S Anooj, who used DNA tests to confirm they're brand new to science.
Why are these flies special?
Unlike most flies, their larvae grow up inside ant nests, feeding on ant babies—pretty wild, right?
The adults mostly hang around ants instead of flowers.
Out of 454 similar species worldwide, only 27 have been found in India so far.
Urban jungles matter too
One of the new species was found in a city forest patch, showing that even urban green spaces can hide rare creatures.
The researchers say we need more surveys and better protection for these habitats if we want to keep finding—and saving—unique insects like these.