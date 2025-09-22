NVIDIA is setting up an AI research lab in UAE

The Technology Innovation Institute (TII) of Abu Dhabi has joined hands with NVIDIA to set up a joint research laboratory in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The facility, which is the first NVIDIA AI Technology Center in the Middle East, will focus on developing advanced artificial intelligence (AI) models and robotics platforms. This collaboration combines TII's multidisciplinary research capabilities with NVIDIA's cutting-edge AI models and computing power.

Technological advancement TII to use Thor chip for robotics research Under the collaboration, TII will have access to specific GPU chips to enhance its robotics research. Najwa Aaraj, CEO of TII, said they will be using a new chip called the Thor chip. "It's a chip that enables advanced robotic systems development," Aaraj told Reuters in an interview. The institute is already working on humanoids, four-legged robots, and robotic arms as part of this effort.

Strategic initiative UAE's AI ambitions TII, the applied research arm of Abu Dhabi government entity Advanced Technology Research Council, is a key player in the UAE's ambition to become a global leader in AI. The Gulf nation has been investing heavily in its AI push over the past few years, leveraging its strong ties with the US to gain access to advanced technology.

Tech collaboration Data center deal implementation pending During a Gulf visit by US President Donald Trump in May, the UAE had inked a multi-billion dollar deal to build one of the world's biggest data center hubs in Abu Dhabi with US technology. This includes some of the most advanced NVIDIA chips. However, the deal is yet to be finalized due to security concerns over UAE's close ties with China.