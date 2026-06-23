Ubisoft co-founder Claude Guillemot dies in plane crash

Additional responsibilities

His death is a huge loss for the industry

Apart from his contributions to Ubisoft, Guillemot also served as the chairman of Guillemot Corporation, a separate entity that produces gaming accessories and audio equipment. His death marks the loss of one of the key figures behind the rise of one of the gaming industry's most influential companies. The French video game industry has lost "one of its pioneers," said Anne Le Henanff, French Minister Delegate in charge of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Affairs.