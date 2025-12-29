Hackers seize Ubisoft's game, distribute $13M worth of in-game currency
What's the story
Ubisoft's popular tactical first-person shooter, Rainbow Six Siege, has been hacked. The company announced the breach and said it would be shutting down the game's servers and marketplace while it dealt with the issue. The hackers gained access to a number of core functions in the game, including banning/unbanning users, sending custom messages to ban ticker, unlocking all in-game items.
Breach impact
Hackers distribute in-game currency, unlock items
The hackers not only took control of user bans but also distributed a staggering 2 billion credits in the game's currency. They also unlocked all skins and cosmetic items for players. The credits are sold for real money, and according to estimates, two billion credits would be worth around $13.33 million. However, it's unlikely that anyone could have converted this into actual money due to the nature of the game hack.
Player assurance
Ubisoft assures players won't be penalized for spending credits
In light of the breach, Ubisoft has assured its players that they won't be penalized for spending any credits they received from the hackers. However, transactions made after 11:00am UTC on Saturday will be rolled back to prevent any potential abuse. The company is currently working on restoring services and has promised a rollback of all transactions made after 11:00am UTC on Saturday.
Recovery process
Rollback and quality control tests underway
Ubisoft has confirmed that a rollback is currently in progress and extensive quality control tests will be conducted to ensure account integrity and effectiveness of changes. The company is committed to bringing players back into the game as quickly as possible. However, it has also warned that due to the complexity of this matter, timing cannot be guaranteed for when services will resume fully.