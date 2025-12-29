Hackers seize Ubisoft's game, distribute $13M worth of in-game currency

Ubisoft 's popular tactical first-person shooter, Rainbow Six Siege, has been hacked. The company announced the breach and said it would be shutting down the game's servers and marketplace while it dealt with the issue. The hackers gained access to a number of core functions in the game, including banning/unbanning users, sending custom messages to ban ticker, unlocking all in-game items.

Breach impact Hackers distribute in-game currency, unlock items The hackers not only took control of user bans but also distributed a staggering 2 billion credits in the game's currency. They also unlocked all skins and cosmetic items for players. The credits are sold for real money, and according to estimates, two billion credits would be worth around $13.33 million. However, it's unlikely that anyone could have converted this into actual money due to the nature of the game hack.

Player assurance Ubisoft assures players won't be penalized for spending credits In light of the breach, Ubisoft has assured its players that they won't be penalized for spending any credits they received from the hackers. However, transactions made after 11:00am UTC on Saturday will be rolled back to prevent any potential abuse. The company is currently working on restoring services and has promised a rollback of all transactions made after 11:00am UTC on Saturday.