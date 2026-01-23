UCLA chemists break a 100-year-old chemistry rule with new molecule Technology Jan 23, 2026

UCLA scientists just proved that a classic chemistry rule from the 1920s—Bredt's Rule—can be broken.

Led by Neil Garg, the team created "anti-Bredt olefins" (ABOs), molecules with double bonds in places once thought impossible.

These ABOs are tricky to make and super unstable, so the researchers had to use special tricks to keep them intact and confirm their structure.