UFO sighting? Here's the truth behind Hawaii's green glow

A mysterious green glow in the sky over Hawaii has sparked widespread speculation, with some even suggesting it could be a UFO. However, experts have said that the unusual sighting is most likely a rare atmospheric phenomenon known as airglow. This natural occurrence happens when oxygen atoms in the upper atmosphere release soft green light at night, creating a stunning visual effect.

Atmospheric phenomenon What is airglow? Airglow is a natural process that occurs when molecules in Earth's upper atmosphere split during the day due to sunlight and then recombine at night, releasing light. The green color of this phenomenon comes from oxygen atoms high above Earth. When these atoms release excess energy, they emit a soft green light, similar to what we sometimes see in auroras.

Visibility factors Where else can it be seen? The recent visibility of this phenomenon in Hawaii can be attributed to a combination of clear skies, low light pollution, and favorable atmospheric conditions. Airglow is a global phenomenon that occurs over all parts of the world, including India and the US. However, it is more likely to be seen in areas with little light pollution or high altitude like islands such as Hawaii or desert regions rather than crowded urban cities.

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