UIDAI now offering internship opportunity in Bengaluru: How to apply

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has announced an internship offer at its Technology Centre in Bengaluru . The announcement was made via an official post inviting students and eligible candidates to apply for positions across various fields. The initiative is aimed at giving exposure to real-world projects within UIDAI's technology ecosystem.

Application details Last date to apply The last date to apply for the UIDAI internship is April 15, 2026. Interested candidates can submit their applications by scanning the QR code given in the official notice or visiting UIDAI's website for detailed instructions. The authority has also shared a link to its internship policy document detailing eligibility, duration, and selection criteria.

Role specifics Internship to cover various fields The internship program offers an "attractive stipend," though the exact amount hasn't been disclosed. UIDAI has clarified that the number of available positions may vary based on requirements across departments. The roles are expected to cover a range of fields, possibly including technology, data, and governance-related domains in line with UIDAI's operational needs.

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