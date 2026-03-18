AI content may soon come with labels in UK
What's the story
The UK government is considering the introduction of labels for artificial intelligence (AI)-generated content. The move is aimed at protecting consumers from misinformation and deepfakes. Technology Minister Liz Kendall emphasized the need to strike a balance between protecting creative industries and allowing innovation in the AI sector. She said that the government would take its time to ensure this balance is achieved effectively.
Creative protection
Addressing digital replicas and consent issues
The UK government's next step in its work on copyright and AI will also look at the dangers of digital replicas without consent. It will explore ways for creators to control their work online and provide support to independent creative organizations. This comes as global regulators continue to grapple with the legal and ethical issues posed by AI chatbots that generate new content from popular works by artists.
Copyright considerations
UK government's previous stance on copyright rules
In 2024, the UK had proposed relaxing copyright rules to allow developers to train models on legally accessed material, with creators able to reserve their rights. However, after extensive consultations with various stakeholders including creatives, AI firms, industry bodies, unions and academics, the government has now said it "no longer has a preferred option." Kendall stressed that the government will help creatives control how their work is used.