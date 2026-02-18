UK-India team to adapt AI chatbot for rural girls' mental health
Technology
Researchers from top UK and Indian institutes are teaming up with Wysa to help rural girls in India tackle anxiety and low mood.
With £5.3 million in funding, they're adapting an AI chatbot—already proven to work—to fit the unique needs of these girls who often struggle to get mental health support.
The team will dig into what stops rural girls from accessing digital mental health tools—like tech barriers, stigma, or family restrictions—and tweak the chatbot's language and design so it really works for them.
Earlier trials and clinical evaluations have shown benefits for Wysa, so this project could make a real difference for teens who need it most.