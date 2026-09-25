Power supply issues delay UK's largest AI supercomputer until mid-2030s
What's the story
The launch of the UK's largest artificial intelligence (AI) supercomputer has been delayed due to power supply issues. The facility, which is being built in Loughton, Essex, was originally scheduled to open next year. However, it now faces a potential delay until the mid-2030s. The project is being developed by Nscale, a UK-based start-up that plans to go public this year with a valuation of $35 billion (£26 billion).
Supply issues
Power supply issues delay the project
The Loughton supercomputer has been hit by power supply problems, which have delayed its launch.
UK Power Networks (UKPN), the firm responsible for connecting the site to the local power grid, has reportedly told Nscale that it won't be able to provide enough power until the early to mid-2030s.
This comes after concerns were raised over the site being an operational scaffolding yard earlier this year.
Backup plans
Nscale exploring on-site power generation
Despite these challenges, Nscale remains "committed to the project."
The company is now exploring ways to generate power on-site and speed up the connection process.
This comes as a response to the growing energy demand from data centers like Loughton, which is seeking up to 90MW of capacity, enough to power some 315,000 homes.
Grid response
National Grid response
The National Grid has acknowledged the power supply challenges faced by data centers.
A spokesperson said they are working closely with Neso (the government-owned National Energy System Operator), distribution network operators, and customers to identify opportunities to accelerate connections where possible.
This is part of their commitment to support economic growth in light of these energy demands.