UK police considers AI to identify child abuse victims online

The Metropolitan Police in the UK is considering the use of artificial intelligence (AI) technology to assist in identifying victims of online child sexual abuse. The initiative also aims to categorize abusive imagery based on its severity. The move comes after the force investigated over 5,400 such offenses in the past year alone, with more than 1,300 children needing protection.

Potential benefits AI could help identify potential new victims earlier Deputy Commissioner Matt Jukes said that AI could help identify potential new victims earlier and shorten the time between intervention. He added that this technology could "significantly reduce the amount of time officers and staff are exposed to the most distressing material." However, he emphasized that "human judgment, strong oversight and victim care remain at the heart of every investigation."

Tech talks In talks with tech firms over usage The Metropolitan Police is in talks with tech firms on how AI tools could help identify victims without exposing staff to graphic content. The force is also looking at another tech that would let officers review and risk-assess 641,000 messages in about 35 minutes. This comes as part of a larger effort to improve efficiency in handling online child sexual abuse cases.

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Policy guidelines Use of AI within strict legal, ethical frameworks The Metropolitan Police has assured that any use of AI would be within "strict legal, ethical and safeguarding frameworks," with specialist officers "retaining decision making responsibility." This comes amid past controversies over the use of AI in policing, especially live facial recognition. Campaigners have challenged the technology in High Court for scanning faces in public spaces without sufficient safeguards and risking unfair or discriminatory use.

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