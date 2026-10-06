Understanding pneumonic plague: What is it, how dangerous is infection

However, the incident has raised concerns about the type of plague that causes pneumonia.

Pneumonic plague, caused by the bacterium Yersinia pestis, is a rare and deadly lung infection. It is considered the most dangerous form.

Other forms caused by Yersinia pestis include bubonic and septicemic plagues.

Bubonic plague usually occurs after a flea bite or through skin cuts, causing swollen lymph nodes and possibly progressing to septicemic plague, which infects the bloodstream and potentially leading to organ failure.