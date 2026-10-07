Unified Access launched by 1Password protects AI agents' credentials
Technology
1Password has launched Unified Access, a new tool that helps companies protect the passwords and credentials their AI agents use behind the scenes.
With more businesses relying on AI for important tasks, old-school methods like hardcoding passwords are risky, so this tool aims to make things way more secure.
Unified Access supports GitHub and Vercel
Unified Access locks credentials in a secure vault, spots security gaps, and gives companies clear visibility into how these tools are being used.
It also plugs right into tools like GitHub and Vercel without messing up developers' workflows.
As 1Password explains, this gives teams visibility into how these tools are being used, and helps keep sensitive data protected as AI becomes more common at work.