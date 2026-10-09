United States seizes 7 domains tied to Beijing-linked Flax Typhoon
The US just seized seven internet domains tied to "Flax Typhoon," a Chinese hacking group linked to Beijing's security networks.
The US Justice Department said the domains were being used to "aggressively scan and breach critical infrastructure systems in the US and across the world," and that the seizure was the government's second public effort against Integrity Tech's cyber infrastructure.
Hackers used botnets against Microsoft Exchange
These hackers frequently targeted Microsoft Exchange servers, using automated tools and botnets to break in with password-guessing attacks.
The September 2024 crackdown builds on that disrupted a botnet hijacking more than 250,000 consumer devices worldwide.
The FBI is teaming up with groups like Japan's National Police Agency for the ongoing investigation, while the Chinese Embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to requests for comment after business hours on Thursday.