University at Buffalo study suggests TTP boost aids aging mice

Male mice improved, Alzheimer's tests planned

Male mice saw the biggest improvements from TTP stabilization: some even matched younger mice in fitness, and had greater bone mineral density and thickness versus controls.

Now, the team says pharmacological approaches could potentially boost TTP levels. They're also planning to see if this approach can help with brain inflammation and diseases like Alzheimer's disease.

With more people living longer than ever, this research could one day help make aging a little less tough for everyone.