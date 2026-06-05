University at Buffalo study suggests TTP boost aids aging mice
Researchers at the University at Buffalo may have found a way to tackle aging, at least in mice.
By boosting a protein called tristetraprolin (TTP), older mice got stronger, moved better, and even had denser bones.
The study, published in Aging and Disease, points to inflammaging (that stubborn inflammation that comes with age) as a big hurdle scientists are trying to overcome.
Male mice improved, Alzheimer's tests planned
Male mice saw the biggest improvements from TTP stabilization: some even matched younger mice in fitness, and had greater bone mineral density and thickness versus controls.
Now, the team says pharmacological approaches could potentially boost TTP levels. They're also planning to see if this approach can help with brain inflammation and diseases like Alzheimer's disease.
With more people living longer than ever, this research could one day help make aging a little less tough for everyone.