University of Cambridge creates AI vaccine in 39-person safety trial
University of Cambridge scientists have created a new kind of vaccine using artificial intelligence.
Instead of going after just one virus, this vaccine targets the parts that lots of viruses share, even future variants we haven't seen yet.
Early human trials with 39 volunteers were mainly designed to check safety, and bigger tests are on the way to see how well it works.
AI builds 'super-antigen' from viral data
AI helped speed up the whole process by scanning tons of virus data to find stable targets for immunity.
The team used this tech to build a "super-antigen" designed to protect against COVID-19 variants and related coronaviruses that could trigger a future pandemic.
As Professor Jonathan Heeney put it, this approach helps us "get ahead of the curve."
The team is also working on vaccines for flu, Ebola, and other viruses, potentially changing how fast we can fight future outbreaks.