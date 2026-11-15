University of Delhi, Harvard identify snail eating frog in Arunachal
Scientists just found a new frog species in Arunachal Pradesh that actually eats snails, shells, and all!
Called Jingophrys tanogogo, this little amphibian stands out for its unusual diet and is one of five new frogs identified by researchers from the University of Delhi and Harvard.
Scans confirm shells in Jingophrys tanogogo
Jingophrys tanogogo's snail-eating habit was confirmed with 3-D scans showing whole shells in its stomach, a first for its frog family.
The name tanogogo comes from the local Apatani word for snails, highlighting how unique Himalayan habitats shape wildlife in surprising ways.