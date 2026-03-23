How silent calls can lead to sophisticated AI scams

Have you ever received a silent call? You know, when your phone rings but there's no one on the other end? While it may seem like a network issue, these calls can actually be a part of an emerging scam. The tactic involves scammers calling from unknown numbers and staying silent on purpose. Their goal is to get you to speak first, which can give them enough voice data to start their fraudulent activities.

Scam strategy How scammers collect data during silent calls When a scammer makes a silent call, they usually wait for the recipient to respond. Most people instinctively say "hello" or check if the call is connected, which is then recorded. Artificial intelligence (AI) tools can quickly process and replicate even a short voice sample. But that's not all; scammers also analyze your speech patterns: tone, confidence, hesitation, to predict how you might react in different scenarios.

Information gathering Scammers can track your call-answering habits Over time, scammers can track your call-answering habits and response times. This information helps them create more targeted scams, including impersonation calls or urgent fraud attempts. While anyone can be a target of these calls, certain groups are more vulnerable. Older people may stay on the line longer trying to figure out what's going on while parents may react quickly if they sense something unusual.

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Targeted groups What to do if you receive a silent call Professionals and business owners are also prime targets of these scams as they tend to answer calls from unknown numbers, thinking they could be important. If you receive a silent call, the best course of action is to remain silent. Don't say "hello," ask questions, or try to continue the conversation as even a few seconds of engagement can give scammers usable data.

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