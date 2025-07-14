Next Article
Unveiling biological evidence of Monday anxiety
Turns out, the "Monday dread" is real.
A new University of Hong Kong study found that people experience a sustained stress response on Mondays—even if they're retired or not working.
Researchers tracked over 3,500 adults and discovered that just the idea of Monday is enough to trigger a biological stress response.
Monday-related stress sticks around even without work pressure
The study warns that this pattern isn't just in our heads—it can actually raise risks for heart disease and anxiety over time.
Since Monday-related stress sticks around even without work pressure, experts say it's important to recognize these patterns early and find ways to manage stress for better long-term health.