Update your Aadhaar details from home soon
UIDAI is rolling out the E-Aadhaar app soon, making it way easier to update your Aadhaar details—like name, address, or date of birth—right from your phone.
The only time you'll need to visit a center is for biometric checks like fingerprints or iris scans.
How the app works
The app uses AI and face ID for secure logins, and it'll even pull in official docs (think PAN card or passport) straight from government databases to speed things up and cut down on fraud.
New governance portal
Alongside the app, there's also a new Good Governance Portal to fast-track authentication requests.
Altogether, these changes are set to make Aadhaar services faster, safer, and more convenient for over a billion people—so updating your info won't be such a hassle anymore.