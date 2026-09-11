US begins testing electric air taxis in Texas
What's the story
The Federal Aviation Administration(FAA) has approved a new program to test electric and autonomous aircraft in Texas. The initiative, called the Advanced Air Mobility and Electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing (eVTOL) Integration Pilot Program (eIPP), will see eight state-led projects conduct public tests of these innovative aircraft. The first such test is now underway, involving three eVTOL companies: Joby, Beta, and Wisk.
Test details
Test flights to begin in Texas
Over the next week, Joby, Beta, and Wisk will conduct test flights between cities and regional airports in Texas.
Although no passengers will be on board these flights, regulators are watching closely how the state's air traffic control system manages this increase in flight activity.
Certification acceleration
eIPP created by the White House
The eIPP was created by the White House to let these companies showcase their new technology, even before the regulatory process is complete.
This is because type certification, which is needed before any of these companies can carry passengers commercially in the US, can take years to obtain.
Through this pilot program, they hope to speed up their market entry by starting data collection for certification early on.
Regulatory impact
Data will be used to create new regulations
The data collected from the eIPP will also be used to create new regulations that safely enable this futuristic technology at scale, the White House said.
The companies involved are excited about showcasing electric and autonomous flight as a solution for reducing car traffic in cities and creating new mobility opportunities for consumers.
CEO statement
Vertical lift has great potential in Texas, says Joby CEO
JoeBen Bevirt, founder and CEO of Joby Aviation, said he is "incredibly excited by the potential for vertical lift in Texas." He believes the state has the infrastructure, expertise, and partnerships to lead this new era of American aviation.
While some companies have already conducted public test flights before, these are the first official flights under the White House's new pilot program.