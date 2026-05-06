US government gets early access to Google, Microsoft, xAI models
The US government just scored early access to the most powerful AI models from Google, Microsoft, and Elon Musk's xAI.
This is all about making sure these powerful tools don't get misused before they go public.
The Center for AI Standards and Innovation (CAISI) will be putting these AIs through their paces, basically giving them a test run before anyone else can use them.
Commerce's CAISI will run controlled tests
CAISI, part of the US Department of Commerce, will run controlled tests, including on versions without built-in safety features, to see how these AIs behave under pressure.
As CAISI Director Chris Fall put it, "Independent, rigorous measurement science is essential to understanding frontier AI and its national security implications. These expanded industry collaborations help us scale our work in the public interest at a critical moment," Fall said.
This move builds on earlier partnerships with companies such as Anthropic and OpenAI; so far, CAISI has already evaluated more than 40 AI models.