US to survey data centers on electricity consumption

The US government 's Energy Information Administration (EIA) is planning a nationwide survey to assess the energy consumption of data centers, according to WIRED. The move comes after Senators Elizabeth Warren and Josh Hawley raised concerns about the lack of information on this issue. The EIA's Tristan Abbey confirmed the plan in a letter dated April 9, responding to their earlier inquiry.

Call for accountability EIA survey vital for accountability, says Warren Senator Warren stressed the importance of the EIA's survey, saying, "Americans deserve to know how much energy data centers are sucking up and what that's doing to their utility bills." She added that while this survey is a step toward holding data centers accountable, there's an urgent need to collect and share this data as soon as possible.

Industry scrutiny Data centers' energy consumption and public concern The rapid growth of data centers in the US has raised public concerns and sparked proposed legislation to curb their resource consumption. However, official data on this industry is surprisingly scarce. Most information about data centers' energy consumption is considered proprietary business information and is not made public. This lack of transparency has further fueled public concern over rising utility bills.

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Survey details EIA's ongoing pilot surveys and expansion plans The EIA conducts mandatory surveys of various energy generation providers, including oil and gas production, electric generation, and renewables. In late March, it announced a pilot survey in three regions with heavy data center development: Texas, Washington state, and the northern Virginia/DC metro area. Abbey's letter revealed that a second round of pilot surveys covering at least three more states will be announced.

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