US media figures join call to halt AI development
Several well-known Americans—including media figures Steve Bannon and Glenn Beck—have joined a call to halt the development of superintelligent artificial intelligence.
The statement, organized by the Future of Life Institute and signed by AI pioneers Geoffrey Hinton and Yoshua Bengio, urges a pause until AI is both publicly wanted and science paves a safe way forward.
Debate underscores growing concerns about balancing rapid AI progress
Other big names backing the pause include Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak, Richard Branson, and former Irish President Mary Robinson.
Despite this mix of tech leaders and public figures, most of the tech industry and US government aren't on board—they're worried that stopping now could slow down innovation.
The debate highlights growing concerns about balancing rapid AI progress with real-world safety.