Want a home makeover? Try these AI tools

AI has revolutionized interior designing, making it quicker and cheaper. Just by uploading a photo, sketch, or floor plan of a room, AI can come up with layout ideas, furniture arrangements, color palettes, and realistic room previews in minutes. This way, you can explore options and create spaces that suit your style without beginning from scratch. Tools like Planner 5D, and Canva's AI Interior Styler make designing personalized interiors less about guesswork.

#1 Generate layout ideas instantly AI tools can quickly generate multiple layout ideas by analyzing the uploaded images or sketches of your space. This feature comes in handy when you are not sure how to arrange furniture or use space efficiently. By providing various options in a matter of seconds, AI helps you visualize different possibilities without going through manual trial-and-error methods.

#2 Explore diverse design styles With AI-powered platforms like Canva's AI Interior Styler, you can try out a wide range of design styles without any effort. Whether you like minimalist aesthetics or cozy vibes, these tools let you apply different styles to your room virtually. This way, homeowners can see how different themes would look before committing to any particular one.

Advertisement

#3 Visualize realistic room previews Tools like Spacely AI provide photorealistic room renders, which can help you accurately visualize the new space you are planning to design. By converting sketches into detailed images, these apps give a clear picture of what the final outcome would look like. This is critical to make an informed decision about color schemes and furniture placement.

Advertisement

Tip 1 Test furniture placement easily AI helps test different furniture placements by simulating them into the virtual environment generated from your room's image or floor plan. This way, you can try out different set-ups and see which one makes the most sense, both in terms of functionality and aesthetics, without actually having to move anything around.