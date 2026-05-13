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How to create the perfect home office

By Simran Jeet 04:46 pm May 13, 202604:46 pm

What's the story

In today's hybrid work era, it is imperative to optimize your home office for productivity and comfort. And the best part is, AI-powered tools make this process easier than ever, analyzing your space, suggesting layouts, and creating photorealistic designs according to your requirements. You do not even need to be an expert in design—just upload a photo and let AI do its magic. Here is how you can get started with the latest tools of 2026.