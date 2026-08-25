Vahan.ai tunes NVIDIA Nemotron 3 Nano to upgrade voice recruiter

Thanks to this new AI, responses come 6.7 times quicker and conversations feel way more natural, even handling regional language switches with ease.

Performance has jumped up to 2 to 3 times better than before.

Right now, about 10% of Vahan's traffic uses this upgraded system, which runs on NVIDIA GPU infrastructure through an India-based cloud provider, so the data then doesn't leave the country at all.

Since starting out, Vahan has already helped more than 1.5 million people get jobs across over 920 cities and towns in India; now it's just getting even better at it!