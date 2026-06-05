Valve confirms Steam Machine and Steam Frame ship summer 2026 Technology Jun 05, 2026

Valve just confirmed that its much-hyped Steam Machine console and Steam Frame VR headset will officially ship in summer 2026.

These devices were first teased back in November 2025 but got delayed due to memory and storage shortages.

Now, both are part of Valve's Verified program, so you'll know which games run best on them.

Pricing and pre-orders haven't dropped yet, though.