Valve confirms Steam Machine and Steam Frame ship summer 2026
Technology
Valve just confirmed that its much-hyped Steam Machine console and Steam Frame VR headset will officially ship in summer 2026.
These devices were first teased back in November 2025 but got delayed due to memory and storage shortages.
Now, both are part of Valve's Verified program, so you'll know which games run best on them.
Pricing and pre-orders haven't dropped yet, though.
Steam Controller bundled with Steam Machine
Valve's new Steam Controller, launched in May for $99, will come bundled with the Steam Machine.
With the Verified program on board and updated timelines, Valve is aiming to deliver smoother compatibility and a better gaming experience with these long-awaited releases this summer.