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Home / News / Technology News / Vir Das claims Zepto sent him fake ₹50,000 Apple Watch
Vir Das claims Zepto sent him fake ₹50,000 Apple Watch
Zepto said they have initiated a reverse pickup of the product and investigating the matter

Vir Das claims Zepto sent him fake ₹50,000 Apple Watch

By Mudit Dube
Jun 15, 2026
03:35 pm
What's the story

Comedian-actor Vir Das has accused online marketplace Zepto of delivering a counterfeit Apple smartwatch. He made the claim in a post on X and Instagram on Monday, saying the watch didn't look genuine and claimed customer support told him there was nothing they could do about it. The purchase was made in haste for a shoot and he paid ₹50,000 for it.

Twitter Post

Take a look at Das's post

Authenticity concerns

The item received was not sealed

"So this is hilarious. We need an Apple watch for a shoot so we got it off Zepto. They charged us ₹50,000 for a series 11 or whatever," Das wrote in his post. Unboxing the device, he showed the unsealed packaging. "This is like one dirty Apple Watch kind of a thing. This is not sealed, right? "Here it says Series 11, etcetera, etcetera. Now you open it up and no logo... Here it says Series 9..."

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Company response

Zepto's response to the allegations

Responding to the allegations, Zepto said they take such concerns seriously and have initiated a reverse pickup of the product. "This will help us investigate the issue with our brand partners," they added. The company also clarified that for high-value products, users receive an OTP at delivery time which should only be shared after checking if the package is properly sealed and in good condition.

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