Vir Das claims Zepto sent him fake ₹50,000 Apple Watch

Authenticity concerns

The item received was not sealed

"So this is hilarious. We need an Apple watch for a shoot so we got it off Zepto. They charged us ₹50,000 for a series 11 or whatever," Das wrote in his post. Unboxing the device, he showed the unsealed packaging. "This is like one dirty Apple Watch kind of a thing. This is not sealed, right? "Here it says Series 11, etcetera, etcetera. Now you open it up and no logo... Here it says Series 9..."