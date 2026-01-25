Why virtual pets are becoming popular in India

As urban loneliness continues to rise, many Indians are turning to artificial intelligence (AI) virtual pets for companionship. These digital companions, inspired by the Japanese Tamagotchi video game of the 1990s, have gained immense popularity in countries like the US, Brazil, Singapore and the UK. In India too, apps like Pengu and Widgetable are gaining traction among users looking for a unique way to bond with their loved ones or combat loneliness.

User experiences A tool for bonding and empathy Indrani Sen, a Mumbai-based food blogger, found a way to bridge the gap with her daughter through an AI pet app called Pengu. The duo now spends quality time caring for their virtual penguin together. Sen spends ₹400-600 a month on the app, including a ₹50 subscription fee to co-parent it with her daughter. She believes this investment is worth it as it has brought them closer and taught her daughter empathy.

Market growth A booming market The AI companion and voice-based app market, including virtual humans and pets, is witnessing rapid growth in India. Valued at over $150 million, the sector is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 35-45%. The market is projected to hit $1 billion by 2028. This growth is driven by start-ups worldwide developing innovative AI pet applications like Pokipet and Widgetable.

Advertisement